Jan. 30-Feb. 6
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
Jan. 30-Feb. 6
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Building, 155 W. 14th St.
•COUNCIL: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD PERFORMANCE REVIEW COMMITTEE: 3 p.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
