Feb. 13-19
San Luis
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PROCUREMENT POLICY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Executive Conference Room, 2nd Floor, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. second Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• WELLTON SCHOOL DISTRICT: 4 p.m. Monday at Wellton Elementary School, 29126 San Jose Ave.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 12 p.m. Wednesday in the Frances Morris Boardroom on the Yuma Campus, 2020 S Avenue 8E.
