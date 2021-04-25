Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 26-May 2
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 2 p.m., followed by regular meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 a.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
POLICE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Police Department Conference Room A, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma County
PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.