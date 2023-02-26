Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Feb. 27-March 5
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Building, 155 W. 14th St.
• COUNCIL: Special work session and council retreat at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at The Church Event Venue, 256 S. 1st Ave.; regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Special work session retreat at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Yuma County Library, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma.
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday, in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
