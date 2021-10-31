Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 1-7
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• Town Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• POLICE PUBLIC SAFETY BOARD: 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Police Department Conference Room A, 1500 S. 1st Ave.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.