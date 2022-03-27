from staff reports
Editor's note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online.
March 28-April 3
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 2:30 p.m. and regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. in the Public Works Training Room 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
• MERIT AWARD SYSTEM BOARD: 11:30 a.m. in the Human Resources Conference Room, 198 S. Main St. For Zoom details, go to tinyurl.com/43hf4etx.