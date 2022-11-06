Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Nov. 7-13
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. second Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Public Works Training Room, 155 W. 14th St.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
•CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the YUHSD Professional Services Building, Board Room, 3150-B S Avenue A.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
