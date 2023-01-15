from staff reports
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 16-22
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: Work session at 5 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
• ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m. Friday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. second Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
