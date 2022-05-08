Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 9-15
Hospital District No. 1
Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday and budget retreat at 8 a.m. Saturday, both in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Ave 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom at 3150 S. Avenue A.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Frances Morris Boardroom at the Yuma Campus, 2020 S Avenue 8E, and through Zoom. For Zoom details, go to www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.