March 27-April 2
March 27-April 2
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Yuma
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Public Works Building, 155 W. 14th St.
• MINOR VARIANCE COMMITTEE: 10 a.m. Monday in Yuma City Hall Conference Room 245, 1 City Plaza.
BY MARA KNAUB
