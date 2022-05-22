Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
May 23-29
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD HEALTHCARE SECTOR STRATEGY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. Monday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.; virtual Zoom meeting details: https://tinyurl.com/bdh4zpew.