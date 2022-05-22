Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.

May 23-29

San Luis

• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.

Somerton

• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.

Yuma

• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

Yuma County

• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.

• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD HEALTHCARE SECTOR STRATEGY COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. Monday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.; virtual Zoom meeting details: https://tinyurl.com/bdh4zpew.

