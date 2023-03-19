Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 20-26
San Luis
• COUNCIL: 6 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
Schools
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 9 a.m. Tuesday at the AWC San Luis Learning Center, 1340 N. 8th Ave. and through Zoom.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
