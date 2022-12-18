Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Dec. 19-25
San Luis
• EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST BOARD: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
