Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
April 12-18
San Luis
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
COUNCIL: Budget meeting at 5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Work session at 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Special session at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
FINANCE AND PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council, Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
YOUTH COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 or 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza
YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT 1: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Professional Services Building at 3150-B S. Avenue A.
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): Workshop and regular meeting starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Frances Morris Board Room at the AWC Yuma Campus. For Zoom information, go to https://www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.