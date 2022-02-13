Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.

Feb. 14-20

Somerton

• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.

• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.

Wellton

• Town Council: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.

Yuma

• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.

Yuma County

• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.

Schools

• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.

