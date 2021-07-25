from staff reports

Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.

July 26-Aug. 1

San Luis

• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.

Yuma

• RESIDENTIAL ADVISORY AND APPEALS BOARD: 3 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.

Yuma County

• PLANNING AND ZONING: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.

• REDISTRICTING ADVISORY COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Thursday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you