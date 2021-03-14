Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
March 14-20
San Luis
COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6;30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St.
Schools
YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 10 a.m. Wednesday at the AWC San Luis Learning Center Campus, 1340 N. 8th Ave. For Zoom information, go to https://www.azwestern.edu/district-governing-board.