Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Sept. 19-25
Somerton
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: Special meeting executive session at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: Work session on Tuesday and regular meeting on Wednesday, both at 5:30 p.m., in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• PARKS, ARTS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Thursday in City Hall Conference Room 142, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Aldrich Auditorium, 2351 W. 26th St., Yuma.
• ELECTIONS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• EMPLOYMENT BENEFIT TRUST: 8 a.m. Thursday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD HEALTHCARE SECTOR STRATEGY COMMITTEE: 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
Schools
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: Special meeting 12 p.m. Tuesday in the YUHSD Superintendent’s Conference Room (via telephonically), 3150-B S. Avenue A.
• YUMA/LA PAZ COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT (Arizona Western College): 12 p.m. Wednesday in Frances Morris Boardroom at the Yuma Campus, 2020 S Avenue 8E, and through Zoom.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
