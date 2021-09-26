Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Sept. 27-Oct. 3
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• BUILDING ADVISORY BOARD: 3 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• CLEAN AND BEAUTIFUL COMMISSION: Work session at 2 p.m. 4 p.m. and regular meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Public Works Building, 155 W. 14th St.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.