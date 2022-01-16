Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Some boards have closed meetings to the public due to COVID-19 and can only be viewed online. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Jan. 17-23
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. Wednesday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 1 p.m. Tuesday in the Development Services Department, 2351 W. 26th St.