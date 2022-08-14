Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 15-21
Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 15-21
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
• PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION: 6 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Wellton
• TOWN COUNCIL: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers, 28634 Oakland Ave.
Yuma
• COUNCIL: COUNCIL: Work session at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, both at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 9 a.m. in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
• EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: Emergency response training from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in the Yuma County Public Works Training Room, 4343 S. Avenue 5½E.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
