Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Oct. 10-16
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. second Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• BUILDING ADVISORY BOARD: 4 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall Conference Room 190, 1 City Plaza.
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. Monday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: Special meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the BOS Auditorium, 198 S. Main St., Yuma.
• EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 11 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma County Main Library Conference Room, 2951 S. 21st Drive, Yuma.
• PARKS AND RECREATIONS ADVISORY COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the Public Works Auditorium, 198 S. Main St.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• GADSDEN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Monday in the Administrative Building, 1350 E. Cesar Chavez Blvd., San Luis.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the YUHSD Professional Services Building, Board Room, 3150-B S Avenue A.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
