Editor’s note: Meeting times and public access should be verified prior to attending. Send changes to mknaub@yumasun.com.
Aug. 8-14
Hospital District No. 1
• Regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Aldrich Hall, Department of Development Services, 2351 W. 26th St.
San Luis
• PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION: 7 p.m. Tuesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
• COUNCIL: Regular meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1090 E. Union St.
Somerton
• COUNCIL: Special meeting on Wednesday, with the time to be announced, at City Hall, 143 N. State Ave.
Yuma
• DESIGN AND HISTORIC REVIEW COMMISSION: 4 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza.
Yuma County
• EMERGENCY PLANNING COMMITTEE: 9 a.m. Thursday in the Yuma County Main Library Conference Room, 2951 S. 21st Drive.
Schools
• ANTELOPE UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Boardroom, 9168 S. Avenue 36E, Wellton.
• CRANE SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Crane Boardroom, 930 Avenue C, Yuma.
• EDUCATIONAL OPPORTUNITY CENTER CHARTER HIGH SCHOOL (WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL): 8 a.m. Wednesday at the Yuma Private Industry Council Administration Building, 3834 W. 16th St.
• HYDER SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1300 S. Avenue 64E, Dateland.
• MOHAWK VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 5151 Avenue 39E, Roll.
• SAN PASQUAL VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 6 p.m. Tuesday in the middle-high school library at 676 Baseline Road, Winterhaven.
• SOMERTON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Boardroom, 343 N. Carlisle Ave.
• SOUTHWEST TECHNICAL EDUCATION DISTRICT OF YUMA: 5:30 p.m. second Monday at 899 E. Plaza Circle, Yuma.
• YUMA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT ONE: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the District Boardroom, 450 W. 6th St.
• YUMA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT: 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in the Boardroom at 3150 S. Avenue A.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
