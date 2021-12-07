One of Yuma County’s biggest economic drivers is tourism, a sector that took an incredible hit in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But now, Yuma’s seeing a renaissance with full restaurants and busy stores, thanks to the arrival of winter visitors from all points north.
In celebration and to greet our returning visitors, the Yuma Sun is once again hosting its popular Winter Visitor Welcome Back Bash Wednesday at the Yuma Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
And this year’s event promises to be better than ever.
Over 85 businesses will be on site to welcome back winter visitors and share all that Yuma has to offer.
Booths include dentists, restaurants, gyms, solar companies, hearing aid professionals, medical spas, date companies and more. Several nonprofit organizations will be on hand to showcase local volunteer opportunities.
There will be two food trucks on site, and the Yuma Civic Center will be selling bloody Marys and mimosas as well.
And, several booths will hold raffles and give away prizes, too.
River Valley Estates will have an interactive booth where winter visitors will be invited to add a push pin indicating their home bases on maps of the U.S. and Canada.
There will be two cooking demonstrations by local chefs this year, and the Yuma Orchestra will serenade attendees.
And, for the first time, there will also be featured speakers taking the stage. The schedule of events includes:
- 10 a.m. – Brian Butcher, Edward Jones Investments “Helping Your Money Grow”
- 10:30 a.m. – Jackie Alves, The Beauty Bar “How Old You Are Is Your Business, How Old You Look is Mine”
- 11 a.m. – Marcus Carney, Visit Yuma
- 11:30 a.m. – Cooking Demonstration by Chefs David Dobransky and Chef Rene Ayala, Quechan Casino Resort
- 12 p.m. – Medical Corner: Regional Center for Border Health “Answering Your Covid Questions”
- 12:30 p.m. – Cooking Demonstration by Chefs David Dobransky and Chef Rene Ayala, Quechan Casino Resort
Sanitation stations will be set up throughout the Civic Center, and masks are encouraged but not required.
Doors open at 9:30 a.m., and admission is free. However, for $1, people can arrive early for the VIP entry at 9 a.m., with donations supporting local journalism.
To learn more, contact Stephanie Daniels at 928-539-6827, or email events@yumasun.com.