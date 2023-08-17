Though actual costs are higher than originally estimated, Yuma is moving forward with replacing a well at the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant.
The project will ensure the reliability and quality of the city’s water distribution system, according to staff.
The council approved a construction contract of $3.6 million with ASR Construction Group of Gilbert for replacement of Well No. 1.
Replacing this well will increase water capacity to 3 million gallons per day, “providing a safe and reliable water system for years to come,” staff noted.
The Agua Viva wells are the city’s primary emergency water supply if the Colorado River feed is disrupted. Well No. 1 is not capable of pumping significant quantities of water without pulling large amounts of sand since iron and bacteria have deteriorated the well screens.
This project will increase the capacity of the well to 3 million gallons a day and bring it up to Arizona Department of Water Resources regulations.
ASR Construction Group was the only company to bid on the project, which city officials anticipated will begin this month and last for 270 calendar days.
This project is one of the original projects adopted for funding by the American Rescue Plan Act funded projects in the 2023 council-approved budget. The city had budgeted $28 million for the project. However, Capital Improvement Plan contingency funds will be used to cover the higher costs.
The city is also tapping into a $500,000 WaterSMART grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, noted that after the completion of this project, the city will have three wells on the site, with each one having a capacity of 3 million gallons. This means that the city will have 9 million gallons of groundwater per day available.
This well has been out of operation for nearly 15 years. “It’s an old well. It was installed in ‘56. It was part of the original surface water plant. Before Agua Viva was called Agua Viva, it was called the East Mesa Water Treatment Facility, and it was a much smaller distribution area. The treatment plant was built (in) 2005, and 2009 is when they put in the current groundwater treatment wells,” McCall explained in response to a question from Councilman Gary Knight.
Yuma is now renovating those old wells, and the replacement well will be up to the same standards as the other two wells, McCall added.
“I just thought that it was good for our residents to know that there was going to be plenty of water available both in the river and in our groundwater,” Knight said.
Life expectancy for this new well is 30 years minimum. The project is located on the northeast corner of the water plant at Avenue 9E.
In other action, the council approved the purchase of various water main repair clamps and couplings from Yuma Winnelson Co. at an estimated annual expenditure of $25,000.
This contract will be used to replace damaged or worn repair clamps and couplings on an as- needed basis. The award will be based on a percentage off discount offered for catalog items per category.
The council also agreed to insurance coverage for property, public liability (including employee benefits, public officials, employment practices, liquor, law enforcement and auto), excess liability, crime/dishonesty, excess workers compensation, cyber liability, automobile damage, drone and deadly weapon coverage for fiscal year 2024 for the total amount of $1.6 million from Alliant Insurance Services of Phoenix.