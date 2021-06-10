Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended a Honduran migrant Tuesday night who had a prior felony conviction for lewd or lascivious acts upon a child under the age of 14.
The 30-year-old man was apprehended as part of a group of 12 migrants who illegally entered the country and tried to avoid being caught by traversing through the Cabeza Prieta Wildlife Refuge, which is southeast of Yuma.
Wellton station agents, according to information provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, arrested the group and discovered that Brian Cruz-Gutierrez had a 2013 felony conviction out of Pomona, California, in which he was sentenced to three years in prison.
After serving his prison sentence for the conviction, Cruz-Gutierrez was deported from the United States in 2016.
He will now be prosecuted for reentry of a felon after a prior removal.
