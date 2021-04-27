Wellton agents catch two groups, more than 200 pounds of meth
Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station caught two different groups of suspected drug smugglers on Sunday who were trying to carry a combined total of 218 pounds of methamphetamine through the desert.
“The narcotic smugglers will continue to take advantage of the immigration influx at the border, and the men and women of the Yuma Sector will remain watchful while protecting our communities and the nation from these horrible drugs,” said Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. “Border security is national security.”
At approximately 2:30 a.m., agents detected a group of five individuals traversing through the desert south of Dateland, according to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
Upon apprehending the group, agents discovered that three of their backpacks were filled plastic containers with packages of methamphetamine.
The methamphetamine weighed a total of 120 pounds and had an estimated street value of $216,000.
At approximately noon, agents detected another group in the same general area.
After tracking the second group, agents apprehended five more individuals who were carrying almost 98 pounds of methamphetamine in their backpacks, worth an estimated $176,000.
