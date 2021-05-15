Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton Station foiled a human smuggling attempt along Interstate 8 Thursday morning.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that at approximately 9 a.m. agents conducted a vehicle stop on a suspicious vehicle on the interstate. just east of the City of Yuma.
During the stop agents were able to determine that the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen, was trying to smuggle three illegal entrants further into the country.
The driver, who is from Merced, California, was arrested and his vehicle was seized.
The illegal entrants, a 22-year-old female, and a 32-year-old and 34-year-old male, will be returned to Mexico under Title 42.
Title 42, issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus in holding facilities.
The policy began in March 2020 under the Trump administration at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.