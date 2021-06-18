Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station, with the assistance of a helicopter from the Air and Marine Operations (AMO), Yuma Air Branch, rescued a group of nine migrants on Monday who were suffering from severe heat-related illness.
The migrants had illegally crossed the border early Sunday morning while temperatures were cooler, but after traveling on foot for a day in the desert, in which temperatures reached 110 degrees, the group realized they needed help.
Fortunately for the migrants, they were able to get cellular service and called 911.
According to Yuma Sector Border Patrol, the call also pinged off of several cellular towers, which gave agents a fairly accurate grid location for where the group could be found.
A Yuma Air Branch helicopter, with a Wellton station EMT onboard, responded to the location, and were able to locate the group.
Other Wellton station agents quickly responded to the scene and helped provide IV therapy to several migrants in the group upon their arrival.
All of the migrants, after having received medical care from Border Patrol EMT agents, were found to be in good health and transported to the Wellton station for processing.
