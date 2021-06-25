Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station prevented four human smuggling attempts on Wednesday.
According to information provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, two of the four smuggling attempts occurred within 10 minutes of one another at the Interstate 8 immigration checkpoint.
The first incident happened at approximately 2:45 a.m., when Wellton agents referred an Infiniti sedan with California license plate to the secondary inspection area following a canine alert on the vehicle.
While in secondary, agents determined that the male driver and female passenger, who were both U.S. citizens, were attempting to smuggle a Mexican national, who was later identified as Luis Hernandez-Huazo.
Hernandez-Huazo is an aggravated felon who was convicted of child cruelty that resulted in injury/death in March 2012 in Monterey, California.
He now faces charges for reentry of an aggravated felon after being previously removed.
Approximately 10 minutes later, Wellton agents referred a California-plated Chevrolet Tahoe to the checkpoint’s secondary inspection area for an immigration inspection.
Upon questioning the driver of the vehicle, a male U.S. citizen, and the female passenger, who is in the U.S. as a Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient, agents determined that they were attempting to smuggle four Mexican nationals.
The third human smuggling incident happened at approximately 6:30 a.m. when agents working along Interstate 8 east of Yuma conducted a vehicle stop on a California-plated Nissan Quest and ascertained that the 20-year-old female driver, a U.S. citizen from Yuma, was smuggling four Mexican nationals and one El Salvador national.
Lastly, at approximately noon, a Wellton agent assisted a deputy from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office with a vehicle stop on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 8 near mile marker 32, which turned out to be yet another human smuggling attempt.
The deputy had stopped the California-plated Toyota Highlander, which was being driven by a 58-year-old male U.S. citizen, for a traffic violation.
The vehicle’s windows were so darkly tinted that the inside was not visible. The driver also claimed to be the occupant of the vehicle.
A USBP canine handler responded to the scene of the stop and conducted a canine sniff of the vehicle.
The canine alerted to the vehicle and when agents searched it they found three Mexican nationals hiding under clothes and bags on the back seat.
All of the individuals involved in these four incidents were arrested for either human smuggling or for being unlawfully present in the country.
Most of the migrants will be returned to Mexico under Title 42, which is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
