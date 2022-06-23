Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department were dispatched to Tacna Tuesday to help put out a structure fire.
According to Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, the fire was reported at approximately 2:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 80 and 1st. Street.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a fifth-wheel travel trailer engulfed in flames.
Although the fire was quickly extinguished, the trailer was completely destroyed.
“Someone had just moved on to the property,” Rodriguez said. “There were two other trailers on the property, but they were far enough away that they were not endangered and did not need to be evacuated.”
Rodriguez added that the owner was initially thought to still be inside the trailer, but he was not and later located.
There were no reports of any injuries.
“There was an abandoned hotel east of the property that could have been threatened if the wind had picked up,” Rodriguez said.
The Tacna Fire Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office took control of the scene after the fire was out.
The cause and origin of the fire is being investigated by the Tacna Fire Department.
