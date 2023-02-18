Wellton and Tacna firefighters douse house fire

Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department (WFD) assisted the Tacna Fire Department early Thursday morning in putting out a residential fire at Avenue 39E and County 4th Street.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF WELLTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department (WFD) assisted the Tacna Fire Department early Thursday morning in putting out a residential fire.

The incident happened at around midnight at Avenue 39E and County 4th Street.

