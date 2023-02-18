Wellton and Tacna firefighters douse house fire

Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department (WFD) assisted the Tacna Fire Department early Thursday morning in putting out a residential fire.
The incident happened at around midnight at Avenue 39E and County 4th Street.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department (WFD) assisted the Tacna Fire Department early Thursday morning in putting out a residential fire.
The incident happened at around midnight at Avenue 39E and County 4th Street.
WFD Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said both departments arrived within minutes and began extinguishing the fire.
“The residence was considered a total loss and the occupants are staying with family,” Rodriguez said.
When investigators spoke with the occupants of the house, they were told the youngest child heard a loud pop and woke up to flames and heavy smoke coming from the living room.
“The child ran and woke everyone up,” Rodriguez said. “All occupants had to exit the house through a bedroom window because the fire blocked the exit.”
The child’s mother initially attempted to put the fire out, but it grew too large.
Fire investigators arrived on scene after the structure was safe to enter and later determined the fire had started in a wall in the living room.
The cause of the fire has been ruled to be electrical and there were no reported injuries.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
A clear sky. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Plentiful sunshine. High 73F. Winds light and variable.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.