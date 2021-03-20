Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station assisted troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety with an accident involving a transport bus Thursday afternoon.
According to DPS spokesperson Bart Graves, the bus rolled over onto its side at approximately 12:37 p.m. on the westbound side of Interstate 8 at milepost 53.
“Responding troopers found the vehicle in a ditch,” Graves said.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the Wellton station agents helped extract the driver and passenger of the bus, the only two occupants, and provided them with medical care.
“All we did was assist. Agents are often the first on scene to accidents such as this,” Dulesky said. “They work collaboratively with other local agencies to protect and serve the Yuma community and surrounding areas.”
The driver of the bus was flown to a hospital in Goodyear with a non-life threatening head injury, while the passenger was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center. The passenger was not admitted to the hospital.
ICE Public Affairs Officer Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe added that the bus belonged to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and was en route to Yuma from Phoenix when the crash happened.
The driver and the passenger, she added, are both civilian contract workers.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
