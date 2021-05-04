Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested four different groups attempting to smuggle a combined 534 pounds of methamphetamine, worth nearly $1 million through the desert over the weekend.
At approximately 3 p.m. Saturday, agents spotted a group hiding under a Palo Verde tree on the Luke Air Force Base bombing range east of Wellton
When agents arrived at the tree they apprehended a 17-year-old unaccompanied child and a 48-year-old man as they tried to flee the area.
They also located three backpacks containing 120 pounds of methamphetamine under the tree.
Agents took custody of the smugglers and the methamphetamine, which was estimated to be worth $216,000.
Less than 24 hours later, an agent operating an all-terrain vehicle near Sentinel, encountered a group of three adult males, who were also hiding under a tree in the area.
The three men had been carrying backpacks containing 110 pounds of methamphetamine, worth $198,000.
Agents arrested the men and seized the methamphetamine.
Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station’s Target Enforcement Unit also apprehended two groups of nine suspected drug smugglers early Monday morning east of the town of Wellton.
One of the groups was found to be smuggling 195 pounds of methamphetamine worth $351,000 while the other group was attempting to smuggle 109 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $196,000.
In each of the incidents, the smugglers were wearing camouflage clothing to conceal themselves and blend in with the environment.
They also wore foam and carpet booties over their shoes to avoid leaving shoe prints in the dirt.