Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton Station helped a state trooper from the Arizona Department of Public Safety track down two individuals who fled from an attempted traffic stop near Tacna last week.
The incident took place on Interstate 8 near mile marker 40. A white Ford pickup failed to pull over when a state trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle and drove off the side of the road instead.
After coming to a stop, two occupants fled on foot from the pickup and ran into the desert.
Wellton Station agents assisted the state trooper in tracking the two individuals by following their shoeprints.
They quickly found both men hiding in nearby bushes. However, as agents approached, one of the men ran again.
The man who surrendered was found to have a pistol in his possession. The man who ran was found a short while later in a housing area that was close by.
The state trooper took custody of the handgun and both men, who were U.S. citizens.
The pickup truck, which had been reported stolen, was also seized.
