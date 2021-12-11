Wellton Border Patrol agents apprehended a group of 20 migrants on Sunday who illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border and were trying to avoid being detected by traversing through remote areas of the Sonoran Desert.
The group, which consisted of men ranging in age from 19 to 43, wore camouflage clothing and carpet booties over their shoes.
Agents arrested the group approximately 30 miles south of Interstate 8 and the Mohawk Pass.
The migrants, who were all from Mexico, were transported to the Yuma Station and subsequently expelled from the country under the Title 42 clause.
Title 42 is a directive issued by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention that allows Customs and Border Protection to expel undocumented migrants to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in holding facilities.
