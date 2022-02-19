Wellton firefighters had to use a saw to cut through the door and wall of a metal building to gain entry in order to put out a fire Thursday night.
According to Wellton Fire Department Battalion Chief David Rodriguez, firefighters were dispatched to the area of Avenue 24E and County 13th Street at approximately 9:44 p.m. in reference to a report of a residential fire.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they came upon a large metal building with black smoke emitting from the vent holes.
“The building was detached from the home and was used as a garage and workspace,” Rodriguez said.
Since the building was locked firefighters had to use the saw to cut through a wall and the door of the building to get inside.
Once entry was made firefighters were able to fully extinguish the fire within minutes.
“The building acted like a bug oven because the heat and flames were contained on the inside,” Rodriguez said.
While there were no reports of any injuries, everything inside the shed, including two vehicles, were destroyed.
Firefighters from both the Tacna and Lake Martinez Fire Departments also assisted in putting out the fire.
“We are always more than happy to assist Wellton and the surrounding communities when we are able to do so,” said Martinez Lake Fire Department spokesperson Charly McMurdie. “Wellton firefighters have come to our aid when we needed extra manpower. It’s all about teamwork.”
In addition to sending several firefighters, the Wellton Fire Department also sent a fire engine to the scene.
Rodriguez said no cause of the fire has been determined yet, but it is believed to have started in the area of the building being used as a workspace.
