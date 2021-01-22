Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to a report of a park model trailer home on fire in the 28300 block of County 11th Street early Wednesday morning.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said the fire happened at approximately 1:06 a.m. and when firefighters arrived on scene, flames were visible coming out from underneath the trailer home.
Firefighters, however, quickly extinguished the fire before it could spread up into the residence or any of the neighboring homes.
The fire was reported by the trailer’s occupant, who was home at the time.
“He said he heard a pop, and that is what woke him up,” Rodriguez said. “When he opened the door, he saw the flames and called us.”
Rodriguez said there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
