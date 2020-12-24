Two people were injured in a crash involving a motorhome on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wellton Fire Department.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said the crash happened at approximately 1:09 p.m., on Interstate 8.
The crash was reported by a caller who told firefighters that the motorhome had gone off the freeway in the area of milepost 22 and down into a gully.
The caller also stated that there were two people trapped inside the motorhome, and that it had overturned onto its side.
Rodriguez said by the time firefighters arrived on scene, DPS troopers had already pulled one of the trapped individuals from the motorhome. That person was later transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by Rural/Metro ambulance.
Wellton firefighters had to extricate the person from the motorhome. Once freed, the person was transported by Tri-Valley ambulance to a nearby landing zone, where they were flown by helicopter to Abrazo West hospital in the Phoenix area.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the DPS.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert