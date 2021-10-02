Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire Thursday morning.
The fire happened at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the 10500 block of Camino Del Sol Drive, according to Wellton Battalion Chief David Rodriguez.
Upon arrival, visible smoke and flames were seen coming from underneath the home. Firefighters extinguished the fire within minutes, preventing it from spreading to other nearby structures.
“Firefighters did a fantastic job in saving the house from becoming a total loss,” Rodriguez said.
A father and son were home at the time and both were able to escape safely.
“They were sleeping at the time of the incident and the smoke woke them up,” Rodriguez said.
The fire was determined to have been caused by a cigarette that had been thrown into a trash can on the porch.
The cigarette butt caught the trash on fire, which then spread to a couch and underneath the mobile home.
Although still habitable, the mobile home needs some minor repairs before it can be reoccupied.
“Some of the electrical wiring got exposed to the fire so it wasn’t safe to turn the power back on,” Rodriguez said.
The American Red Cross was called to assist with the family.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.