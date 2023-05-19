Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to the area of Avenue 27E and Highway 80 on Wednesday for a report of a tree on fire.
The fire was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the property where it was located contained thick vegetation from overgrown trees and large oleander bushes.
The fire started on the northeast portion of the property and spread to the west, burning everything in its path.
It took firefighters about two hours to contain the fire.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the Wellton-Mohawk Irrigation District and the Bureau of Land Management all provided assistance during the fire.