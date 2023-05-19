tree fire

Firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department responded to the area of Avenue 27E and Highway 80 on Wednesday for a report of a tree on fire.

 Photo courtesy of WELLTON FIRE DEPARTMENT

The fire was reported at approximately 4:30 p.m. and the property where it was located contained thick vegetation from overgrown trees and large oleander bushes.

