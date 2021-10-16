Yuma police arrested a Wellton man believed to be responsible for a hit-and-run that critically injured a 41-year-old male pedestrian Thursday morning.
The alleged driver of the car has been identified as 87-year-old Hector Contreras. He was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on one felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving an injury.
The incident happened at approximately 9:34 a.m., with officers responding to the 1600 block of South 4th Avenue for a report of an injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that the male pedestrian had been walking south in the crosswalk on 4th Avenue when he was struck by a red Ford F-150 pickup that was traveling west on 16th Street.
The suspect vehicle fled the scene and was located several hours later.
“We didn’t have a license plate number, but we did have a witness who provided us with a description of the vehicle and driver,” YPD Officer Christina Fernandez said.
The pedestrian was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center and later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital with critical injuries.
Contreras was located at a residence in Wellton at approximately 5 p.m. with the assistance of Wellton police.
The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
