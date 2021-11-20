One person is dead following a residential fire that happened in Wellton early Thursday morning.
Battalion Chief David Rodriguez said the fire broke out shortly after midnight with firefighters from the Wellton Fire Department being dispatched to the 29400 block of Oakland Avenue.
By the time firefighters arrived on scene the residence – a single-wide mobile home with additions built on – was already fully engulfed in flames and was endangering two nearby structures.
While firefighters were in the process of putting out the fire they were also told the homeowner may still be inside.
“They guys got there pretty quick and put the fire out,” Rodriguez said.
The fire was extinguished quickly and when the scene was safe to enter a body was recovered. The name of the man who was killed is not being released out of respect for the family.
Rodriguez said the cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated.
“What we do know is the fire started in one of the bedrooms,” Rodriguez said.
A house to the west of the fire and a church just north of it did not sustain any damage.