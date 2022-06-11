Three members of the Wellton Police Department recently received an official commendation from Police Chief David Rodriguez after saving a woman and her dog from a canal.
At 12:10 June 8, Sgt. Juan Salcido, Officer Cesar Meza and Executive Assistant David Williams were dispatched to the area of Avenue 22E and Highway 80 in reference to a report of a subject inside the canal, waving their hands in distress.
All responding units quickly arrived and located the subject and her canine approximately half a mile south of the reported location. The subject was exhausted and tightly holding on to a palo verde branch, the commendation said.
Officers on scene, using improvised tools, were able to safely pull the subject and her canine out of the canal. EMS and Fire were requested to assist with medical care.
Afterward, the woman said she stopped in the area to let her canine loose to wander the desert.
Not knowing that there was a canal nearby, the canine fell inside and was struggling to get out.
The woman said without thinking, she jumped in after her pet. Due to the steep walls and the strong current, she was unable to get out, the commendation noted. The woman remained inside the canal fighting the current for approximately 18 hours before a passing train reported seeing what appeared to be a person in distress inside the canal.
“As a direct result of your immediate lifesaving actions, the life of this individual was saved. Your actions in this incident reflect your continued dedication to this agency, the town it serves, and the people who live here. Keep up the good work,” the commendation noted.