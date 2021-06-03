Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents from the Wellton station, along with Yuma Air Interdiction agents, apprehended a group of 15 migrants on Monday.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said the group was detected by a helicopter crew on the west side of the Gila Mountains and attempted to evade apprehension by going in several different directions.
The helicopter, despite the mountainous terrain, was able to hover above the area, keeping the migrants in sight, which enabled the agents to take them into custody.
“Once they realized they weren’t going to be able to evade the helicopter, they stopped and stayed where they were,” Dulesky said.
All of the migrants, who were Mexican nationals, were in good health and did not require medical attention.
They were taken afterward to the Yuma station for processing.
Dulesky added that they all had been carrying water with them and the location where the migrants were apprehended is a several-hour walk from the US/Mexico border.
