Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station arrested a Mexican national with a prior conviction for having sex with a minor after he tried entering the country illegally.
Early Tuesday morning, agents patrolling the desert east of Yuma detected a group of migrants and apprehended them, one of whom was 48-year-old Carlos Enrique Naranjo Angel.
A records check revealed that Naranjo Angel had been convicted in 1998 in San Jose, California, of having sex with a minor three years of age or younger and sentenced to 10 months in prison.
In 2002, Naranjo Angel was convicted of another felony for receiving stolen property in Santa Clara, California, and was sentenced to 60 days in jail.
Then, in 2009, Naranjo Angel had another felony conviction for receiving stolen property in Sunnydale, California, and was sentenced to 16 months in prison.
He was formally removed from the United States following his last conviction and now faces charges for re-entry of a removed alien.
