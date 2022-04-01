A Mexican national with a previous conviction for felony domestic violence was arrested last week after he attempted to illegally sneak into the country through the desert east of Yuma.
According to the Yuma Sector Border Patrol, agents assigned to the Wellton station apprehended 26-year-old Omar Martinez Gomez in a group with 31 other migrants from Mexico.
The migrants were arrested and transported to the Yuma station for further processing.
Record checks revealed that Martinez Gomez had been arrested in Phoenix in September for strangling his pregnant girlfriend.
He was then convicted of a felony charge of aggravated assault per domestic violence by impeding breathing in December and sentenced to three years of probation.
Martinez Gomez was subsequently removed from the United States and now faces charges for entry of a removed alien.
