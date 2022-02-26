Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station foiled a human smuggling attempt last week.
Special Operations Supervisor Vincent Dulesky said on Wednesday Feb. Feb. 16, agents were monitoring activity in the desert area of County 14th Street and Foothills Boulevard during nighttime hours when they spotted a suspicious vehicle in the area.
A supervisor onboard a helicopter was watching the vehicle from the air while agents waited on the ground.
The vehicle was observed driving back and forth along a road before the driver eventually pulled onto the shoulder near a cluster of bushes.
Several individuals were then seen running out of the bushes and get into the back of the vehicle, which was a black Cadillac Escalade.
Agents, who had been waiting nearby in the vicinity, immediately sprang into action and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
In total. five Mexican nationals were arrested, including the driver and front seat passenger of the Escalade.
“Even though we still have a large portion of agents involved in processing, there are also agents conducting border security and getting criminals off the streets,” Dulesky said.
The driver and front seat passenger of the Escalade will both be prosecuted by the Arizona U.S. Attorney’s Office for human smuggling.
The other three migrants will be processed for return to Mexico.