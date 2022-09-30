Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station helped prevent a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday.
The agents responded to a call for assistance from a Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers on the scene of a vehicle stop.
Once on scene, agents were able to determine the driver, a lawfully admitted permanent resident from San Luis, was allegedly smuggling four migrants away from the border to the interior of the country.
Agents arrested the suspected smuggler, seized the vehicle and took the migrants into custody.
The driver will be prosecuted for smuggling and faces incarceration.
Border Patrol by the numbers:
From Sept. 18-24, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
- Apprehended more than 5,800 migrants from 44 different countries.
- Encountered more than 150 unaccompanied minors.
- Prosecuted 49 migrants for either illegal entry, illegal re-entry or smuggling.
- Prevented six human smuggling attempts.
- Responded to 10 calls to 911.
- One migrant recovered.
- Conducted 13 rescues.
- Arrested 12 convicted felons