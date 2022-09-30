smuggling

U.S. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Wellton Station assisted Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers on Tuesday with a vehicle stop and discovered a human smuggling event in progress.

 photo courtesy of YUMA SECTOR BORDER PATROL

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station helped prevent a human smuggling attempt on Tuesday.

The agents responded to a call for assistance from a Arizona Department of Public Safety state troopers on the scene of a vehicle stop.

