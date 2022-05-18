Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellton station found approximately $40,000 worth of methamphetamine abandoned near Interstate 8 on Saturday.
Agents were searching an area of dense brush on the southside of the interstate when they happened across several backpacks.
When agents opened the backpacks they found them to be filled with a total of eight pounds of methamphetamine wrapped in bundles.
The drugs were seized and processed according to Yuma Sector guidelines.
